Ukrainian movie maker suffers shrapnel injuries

47-year-old director Oleg Sentsov used to make acclaimed films such as Gamer, Nomery and Rhino, the latest of which was released two years ago. But the Crimean-born filmmaker has not had an easy journey, spending over five years in a Russian prison after protesting the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea, and is now stationed in the Zaporizhzhia region as part of a special force fighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There he has suffered shrapnel injuries to his face, which fortunately seem to have gone relatively well, both for him and others in his group. On his Facebook page, he regularly writes about life at war with Russia and explains:

"Three injured, mostly fractures. Already pulled out of my face, the small things in my hand and foot will stay with me forever. The other guys are fine too - Zaporizhzhia doctors know their stuff, thank you!"

A few weeks ago, he also shared a description of what motivates him and explained that his wife and children are in the country after initially leaving:

"I'm very proud of the woman I love. Although we are now constantly apart, the bond between us only grows stronger. I'm glad that Veronica and Demian returned to Ukraine despite some risks. Having a home where your family is waiting for you, it gives a whole other level of motivation out here at the front. You know exactly for whom you are risking your life, you know exactly for who you must survive."

