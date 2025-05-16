Ukrainian man charged with arson linked to Keir Starmer's residence

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United Kingdom. We now know that a 21-year-old Ukrainian man appeared in a London court on Friday charged with arson after a series of fires targeted properties linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The incidents included damage to Starmer's former home and a vehicle in his constituency. Authorities treated the case as a counter-terrorism matter, with the suspect held in custody ahead of a June hearing. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.