Ukrainian man charged with arson linked to Keir Starmer's residence

A suspect faces court over multiple fires connected to Keir Starmer's London residence.

The latest news on the United Kingdom. We now know that a 21-year-old Ukrainian man appeared in a London court on Friday charged with arson after a series of fires targeted properties linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The incidents included damage to Starmer's former home and a vehicle in his constituency. Authorities treated the case as a counter-terrorism matter, with the suspect held in custody ahead of a June hearing. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Kyiv, Ukraine, 16 January 2025. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during vivit to Ukraine // Shutterstock

