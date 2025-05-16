Ukrainian man charged with arson linked to Keir Starmer's residence

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . We now know that a 21-year-old Ukrainian man appeared in a London court on Friday charged with arson after a series of fires targeted properties linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



You might be interested: UK police arrest man for arson after fire at Keir Starmer's residence.



The incidents included damage to Starmer's former home and a vehicle in his constituency. Authorities treated the case as a counter-terrorism matter, with the suspect held in custody ahead of a June hearing. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.