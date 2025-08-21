Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over Nord Stream pipeline attacks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . German prosecutors confirmed on Thursday that a Ukrainian national has been detained in Italy on suspicion of helping coordinate the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.

"The bombing of the pipelines must be investigated, including through criminal prosecution. Therefore, it is good that we are making progress in this regard," said German Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig in a statement.

The man, arrested near Rimini, is believed to have taken part in a group that planted explosives on the Baltic Sea pipelines after sailing from Germany with forged documents, an episode that sharpened tensions between Russia and the West.

The blasts, which crippled energy flows from Russia to Europe, have long been treated as deliberate sabotage but no side has claimed responsibility. Kyiv has consistently denied involvement, while Moscow has accused Western actors without presenting evidence.