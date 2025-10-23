Ukrainian journalists killed in Russian drone strike

HQ

We just got the news that two Ukrainian journalists have lost their lives after a Russian drone hit a car in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, in what officials are calling a war crime. The reporters, working for a state-funded channel broadcasting in Russian, were targeted while on assignment. Authorities have launched an investigation, citing the use of a military-grade drone typically deployed against armored vehicles. Colleagues of the journalists were also injured in the strike. "This tragedy is further evidence of Russia's systemic war crimes against civilians," human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on X. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!