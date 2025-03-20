Ukrainian forces in Kursk not encircled, United States intelligence confirms

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . United States intelligence agencies have informed the White House that Ukrainian forces in Kursk are not encircled as claimed by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump.

The assessment, shared by officials familiar with their governments' intelligence assessments over the past week, contradicts public statements by the two leaders, who have repeatedly asserted that Ukrainian soldiers are surrounded and vulnerable.

Experts suggest Putin's narrative is part of a broader misinformation campaign aimed at gaining leverage in ceasefire negotiations, intended to show that Russia is offering concessions, while Trump's remarks align with his push for a swift resolution to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has continuously denied the encirclement claims, acknowledging the challenging situation but emphasizing that his forces remain active. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.