Ukrainian forces face encirclement in Kursk as Russian counteroffensive gains ground

HQ

Russian forces have nearly encircled thousands of Ukrainian troops inside Russia's Kursk region, cutting off key supply lines and leaving Kyiv in a precarious position, according to open source maps (via Reuters).

Ukraine's incursion last summer, once a strategic attempt to pressure Moscow and divert resources, now risks turning into a costly retreat. Open-source maps indicate that Russian troops have pushed forward in recent days, nearly severing the remaining escape route.

As Kyiv contemplates its next move, the situation underscores broader challenges, including dwindling intelligence support from the United States and ongoing Russian advances on other fronts. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.