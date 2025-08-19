Ukrainian forces destroy Russian fuel train in occupied Zaporizhzhia

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian operatives behind enemy lines have successfully struck a Russian freight train carrying fuel in southern Zaporizhzhia, causing a massive fire and derailing the convoy.

"Nothing left alive. Who asked why Russia was hauling fuel and vehicles at night? Well, that's why. To avoid losses like this. It didn't work. A unique operation by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Petro Andryushchenko wrote on his Telegram channel (here).

Sources report that the attack left no personnel alive and effectively cut Russian rail access in the region. The operation, planned over more than a year, highlights Kyiv's growing capability to disrupt logistics deep in occupied territory.

Officials have not released formal statements, but images circulating online show the train engulfed in flames. The strike comes amid ongoing missile and drone activity across the frontlines, underscoring escalating tensions in southern Ukraine.