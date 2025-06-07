Ukrainian forces bring down Russian Su-35 fighter jet

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukraine's military claimed on Saturday morning it has taken down a high-end Russian fighter jet in an early morning air force operation, underscoring a recent uptick in aerial confrontations.



While the Russian side has yet to comment, this follows a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on strategic bomber fleets (Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web). Of course, it remains to be seen how Moscow will respond to the reported loss, so stay tuned for further updates.