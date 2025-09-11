Ukrainian farmer becomes war hero and shoots down army of 80 Russian drones before dying defending his own land

HQ

In the fields of southern Ukraine, a quiet, unassuming farmer turned war hero. Oleksandr Hordienko, 58, spent his life tending the fertile lands of Kherson, but when Russian forces turned the skies into a deadly battlefield, he refused to back down.

It began innocuously enough: a drone slammed into his tractor. Weeks later, his car was blown up. Then, his home became a target, reduced to rubble by a hail of drones. But Hordienko, of Cossack blood and unbreakable resolve, would not surrender.

Determined to defend himself against the attacks, he armed himself with tracking equipment, electronic jammers, and a rifle. By his own count, he shot down more than 80 drones, turning the tide in a war most never imagined touching the farmlands.

"They're hunting me," Hordienko warned in mid-July, a grim prophecy that would tragically come true. The Russian army's new tactic, terrorizing farmers, destroying crops, and stealing Ukraine's grain, has left the Kherson region reeling.

Fields burn with alarming frequency, and civilians who once lived peaceful lives now move like soldiers, scanning the skies for buzzing death machines. Hordienko's neighbors have also adapted to survive, but many have not been so lucky.

The harrowing climax came one summer day when Hordienko and a longtime colleague, Vasyl Odarenko, faced a swarm of drones. Odarenko ran to retrieve a tool from the car. But suddenly, a Russian drone buzzed through the sky.

Acting swiftly, Hordienko shot one down, but shrapnel ripped through Odarenko's body. Despite driving him over 12 miles to an ambulance with three drones in pursuit, the man he had saved for decades succumbed to his injuries.

Hordienko's final stand came just days later. Driving alongside a tractor in his fields, another Russian drone struck, leaving him mortally wounded. He died in an ambulance, fighting to the last moment to protect the land he loved.

In a war where drones dominate the headlines, Oleksandr Hordienko's story reminds the world of a different kind of heroism: the courage of a single man defending his home, his people, and his soil, against impossible odds.

As his neighbors continue to guard their fields, armed against the sky, the name of Oleksandr Hordienko now echos across Ukraine, a symbol of resistance, sacrifice, and the unbreakable spirit of those who refuse to be driven from their land.