Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed as Russia escalates air assaults

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. A Ukrainian F-16 pilot was killed while defending against one of Russia's largest aerial attacks in recent months. The pilot, celebrated posthumously as a national hero, reportedly intercepted several targets before crashing.
The loss, reported on Sunday by authorities, marks another blow to Ukraine's air force, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renews calls for Western air defence support following widespread destruction and civilian injuries across multiple regions.