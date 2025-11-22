Ukrainian drone takes down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air, 200 kilometers inside Russia

HQ

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces say they used a long-range "deep-strike" drone to shoot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter inside Russia's Rostov region, marking what they describe as a new milestone in the use of guided drones.

The unit announced the operation on Saturday, calling it the first time a drone of this type has brought down a helicopter in mid-air. The strike reportedly took place roughly 200 kilometres from the front line and follows a series of Ukrainian efforts to expand the range and precision of its drone fleet. Kyiv has increasingly relied on unmanned systems to offset shortages in manpower and equipment as the war enters its third year.

Special Operations Forces of Ukraine on Telegram:

"Changing the rules of the game: now we are the hunters!"

"For the first time, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down in the air by a Special Operations Forces 'deep strike' drone!"

"Every mission requires creativity, from the technical characteristics of the equipment to the planning and training of the pilots."

"This mission left the enemy with many questions, the answers to which are known only to the Mi-8 crew members, but they will not tell."