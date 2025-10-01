Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Ukrainian diver detained in Poland over Nord Stream explosions

The suspect now faces possible extradition to Germany.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We just got the news that Polish authorities have detained a Ukrainian diver accused by German prosecutors of taking part in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, a 2022 incident that cut much of Russia's gas flow to Europe. The suspect, arrested near Warsaw, is alleged to have joined a team that rented a yacht in Rostock before planting explosives close to Bornholm. Meanwhile, his lawyer insists he is innocent and will contest extradition, arguing the case is politically charged due to the war in Ukraine. If transferred, he would face a German judge over charges of conspiracy and sabotage tied to the blasts, which remain officially unattributed. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

Ukrainian diver detained in Poland over Nord Stream explosions
Lubmin, Mecklemburgo-Pomerania Occidental, Alemania - 29 de septiembre de 2011: Gasoducto Nord Stream 1 en Lubmin, Alemania // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUkrainePolandGermany


Loading next content