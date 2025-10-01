Ukrainian diver detained in Poland over Nord Stream explosions

HQ

We just got the news that Polish authorities have detained a Ukrainian diver accused by German prosecutors of taking part in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, a 2022 incident that cut much of Russia's gas flow to Europe. The suspect, arrested near Warsaw, is alleged to have joined a team that rented a yacht in Rostock before planting explosives close to Bornholm. Meanwhile, his lawyer insists he is innocent and will contest extradition, arguing the case is politically charged due to the war in Ukraine. If transferred, he would face a German judge over charges of conspiracy and sabotage tied to the blasts, which remain officially unattributed. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!