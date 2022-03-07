Cookies

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Ukrainian developer Frogwares released a new Sherlock Holmes game on Friday

It's called Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter Redux and has launched on Xbox One.

HQ

You may have missed it, but just ahead of the weekend, the Ukraine-based developer Frogwares managed to release a new game on Xbox One amid the conflict in their country. Known as Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter Redux, this game is re-serving up the 2016 adventure except this time with a Redux badge attached.

While it's largely launched under the radar, the developer did post a tweet talking about the release, as part of its series of tweets where Frogwares continues to update its fans on how the team is doing. Here is what the developer said.

"Weeks ago we submitted a game to release today - SH Devil's Daughter Redux on Xbox One. It's heart-breaking that what should be another achievement for our independent team comes at a time when our lives are under threat from the bombs and tanks."

You can grab a copy of Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter Redux today.

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

