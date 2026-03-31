Ukrainian company-run air defence units begin intercepting drones

HQ

Ukraine has begun deploying the first air defence units formed by industrial enterprises, with new teams under formation at 13 additional companies, according to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

These units, composed of company employees and equipped with air defence systems, operate under coordination with the Air Force and are fully integrated into Ukraine's broader air defence network. Fedorov reported that several enemy drones, including Shahed and Zala models, have already been shot down in the Kharkiv region.

"This is a system-level solution that enables rapid expansion of air defence capabilities without placing additional burden on frontline units," Fedorov said on Telegram. Some units are already on combat duty, while others are still in training.

Russia continues to launch hundreds of drones daily against Ukrainian industrial and energy targets. Ukrainian forces intercepted 150 of 164 drones launched in one recent overnight attack.