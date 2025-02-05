HQ

During intense battles in Russia's Kursk region, a Ukrainian commander described to Business Insider how North Korean troops charged forward in a way that seemed straight out of a World War II film.

Konoval Ihor Ihorovych, the commander of the 33rd Assault Regiment's 4th Company, described how the North Koreans repeatedly charged toward Ukrainian positions without tactical cohesion or effective leadership. His team witnessed the troops running erratically between buildings under heavy artillery fire, an action that seemed to display a lack of proper training and understanding of modern warfare.

Ihorovych noted that this behaviour, along with the high casualty rates among the North Koreans, painted a picture of soldiers being used as expendable forces, or "cannon fodder." Despite their disciplined appearance, it became evident that these troops were not equipped for the complexities of the conflict in Ukraine.

Approximately 4,000 troops have been killed or wounded since their deployment. This has raised concerns about the sustainability of North Korea's involvement in the ongoing war. It remains to be seen how the involvement of North Korean troops will unfold as the conflict progresses.