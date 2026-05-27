Ukrainian commander believes next six months could offer major turning point for war with Russia

HQ

The next six months are believed to be "critical" for the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a top Ukrainian commander. If Ukraine can strengthen its position and seize the battlefield initiative from Russia, we could see a turning point in the effort to push Russian troops back and out of claimed parts of Ukrainian territory.

Speaking to Reuters, Ukraine's Third Army Corps commander Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky said he believes Russia is growing exhausted, and that the next six to nine months will be pivotal for the Ukrainian war effort.

"I believe the next six to nine months are a turning point," Biletsky said. "More precisely, I think the next six are the most critical...We need to define those directions where we can improve our positions, take some strategic points, and then speak with the Russians from a position of strength - not weakness - about a truly stable truce. From a military point of view, this is realistic."

Russia's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but President Vladimir Putin did say that he believes the war is nearing its end. It's believed by outside observers that fatigue could soon be an issue within the Russian military forces, whereas Ukraine isn't facing the same issues.