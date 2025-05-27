Ukrainian climber freed after Everest record and arrest

HQ

The latest news on Nepal . We now know that Ukrainian mountaineer Andrew Ushakov has been released on bail following his arrest at Kathmandu airport for transporting undeclared foreign currency, a Nepali official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The climber had recently completed a record-breaking journey from sea level to the summit of Everest in just four days, drawing international attention. Local authorities confirmed he still faces legal proceedings, though his team described the incident as a misunderstanding.