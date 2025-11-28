Ukrainian anti-graft police search home of Zelensky's top aide

HQ

Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies searched the home of Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky's influential chief of staff, on Friday, adding fresh strain to Kyiv's political crisis as the government faces United States pressure to accept terms for a possible peace deal with Russia. Yermak confirmed the search and said he was cooperating fully.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said the operation was authorised and connected to an ongoing investigation. The agencies recently opened a major probe into a suspected $100 million kickback scheme involving former officials at the state atomic energy company.

Yermak, a long-time ally of Zelensky, has not been named a suspect, but calls for his dismissal have been growing within the opposition and parts of the ruling party. The search is expected to heighten political tensions as Kyiv navigates draft peace terms presented by Washington that include concessions Russia is demanding.

Opposition lawmakers criticised Yermak's role in negotiations and urged Zelensky to brief parliament on the government's red lines. Analysts say the move could weaken Yermak's position and increase pressure on Zelensky to replace him.