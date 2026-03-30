Ukraine's Zelensky explores security partnership with Jordan

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he discussed a potential security partnership with Jordan's King Abdullah II, focusing on defending against drone attacks amid rising tensions from the ongoing Iran conflict. Zelensky told reporters via Telegram that the talks covered "the overall situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region" and the possibility of closer cooperation on security matters.

Kyiv has been offering its air-defence expertise and drone technology to Gulf states seeking protection from Iranian drone attacks. Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's experience, noting that four years of war against Russia, including Iranian-made drone strikes, have taught the need for a unified system to safeguard people and critical infrastructure.

The discussions with Jordan follow Ukraine's recent agreements on defence cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Zelensky is seeking broader support from Gulf nations as Ukraine faces uncertainty over Western military aid and funding challenges for domestic weapons production.