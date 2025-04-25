Ukraine's youth face war and tempting rewards in new recruitment drive

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukraine's latest military recruitment push has all the markings of a high-stakes offer: cash rewards, housing perks, and a one-year term of service targeting young adults aged 18 to 24.

In exchange for roughly $24,000 and the possibility of a future home, volunteers face the very real prospect of deployment to one of the most brutal frontlines in modern warfare. The early response has been modest, fewer than 500 recruits in two months.

However, officials argue it's still early. Many young men are drawn by both the financial incentive and a sense of duty, yet others remain hesitant, caught between youthful ambition and the specter of war. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.