Ukraine's video-game-inspired drone system goes viral: Now, soldiers are buying weapons with points

Ukraine's military has turned drone operations into a computer game-style competition, rewarding soldiers with points for successful strikes that can be exchanged for weapons in an online store, as reported by The Guardian. The "Army of Drones Bonus System" has gone viral among units and is now expanding to artillery, reconnaissance, and logistics teams, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

In September alone, drone teams competing under the system reportedly killed or wounded 18,000 Russian soldiers, with participation jumping from 95 to 400 drone units in just a month. Points earned can be used in the "Brave1" online store to acquire over 100 types of drones, autonomous vehicles, and other war equipment. Top teams carry names such as Achilles and Phoenix, visible on a public leaderboard.

Turning war into a leaderboard

The system, launched over a year ago, incentivizes precision and efficiency, with points now awarded for actions ranging from destroying enemy infantry and drones to capturing prisoners of war. Reconnaissance units earn points for "Uber targeting," marking enemy positions that drone units then strike. Artillery and logistics teams are similarly rewarded for using autonomous systems.

Fedorov stressed that while the system gamifies operations, it is not meant to trivialize combat. "We're just finding ways to be more effective... There's little to no emotional reflection here. It feels like just technical work," he said. Drone operators are stationed close to the frontlines, sometimes as near as 250 meters, directing strikes from hides or computer stations.

The points system has also created a culture of peer-to-peer learning, with units sharing tactics and insights to maximize efficiency. "Thanks to the points, we're actually starting to understand more about what's happening on the battlefield," Fedorov added.

This approach reflects the increasing automation of warfare, though NATO advisers caution that reliance on drones alone may not be a sustainable strategy given evolving Russian defences.