Ukraine's regulation body has approved Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition

While the UK's Competition and Markets Authority is so concerned with Microsoft's planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard that it has blocked the deal in the country, something that the EU's and US' competition bodies also seem to have some concerns with, Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee is less worried.

As VGC reports, the regulator has stated that it isn't concerned that the deal will lessen competition in the games industry, and it has now approved the acquisition.

This follows the likes of Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, Japan, and Serbia, with a couple of the regulation bodies in these respective countries making their decisions about the deal very soon after it was announced.

