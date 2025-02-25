Ukraine's recovery bill soars to $524 billion

HQ

The cost of rebuilding Ukraine after three years of war has climbed to $524 billion, a staggering figure nearly three times the country's projected economic output for 2024, according to an assessment by the World Bank, United Nations, European Commission, and Ukrainian government (via Reuters).

The latest estimate reflects a 7% increase from last year, driven largely by the destruction of housing, transport, and energy infrastructure. Russia's continued attacks have pushed damage to the energy sector up by 70% in just one year, further straining the nation's ability to recover.

Ukraine has earmarked over $7 billion to tackle immediate needs in 2025, but a significant financing gap remains. While international donors continue to provide support, the scale of destruction highlights the immense challenge ahead. For now, it remains to be seen whether global assistance will be enough to bridge the growing divide between damage and recovery efforts.