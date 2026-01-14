Ukraine's new defence minister pledges reform and innovation: "More robots means fewer losses"

HQ

Ukraine's parliament has appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as the country's new defence minister, tasking the 34-year-old with reforming the military at a critical stage of the war with Russia.

Fedorov, formerly deputy prime minister and minister for digital transformation, is known for pushing high-tech solutions on the battlefield. He played a key role in rolling out Starlink terminals to keep frontline units connected and helped develop a "drone line" designed to slow and damage advancing Russian forces.

Mykhailo Fedorov // Shutterstock

Speaking to lawmakers before the vote, Fedorov said Ukraine could not fight a modern war with outdated structures. "We need comprehensive change," he said, promising to reform the army, strengthen frontline infrastructure, tackle corruption and rebuild trust within the ranks.

His appointment follows a recent corruption scandal that shook the government and forms part of a broader reshuffle by President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian forces continue to press forward in eastern Ukraine.

Fedorov said his priorities would include digitising the military and expanding the use of drones, artificial intelligence and robotics. "More robots means fewer losses," he said. "More technology means fewer casualties."