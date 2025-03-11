Ukraine's largest drone strike ever hits Moscow, killing two

HQ

In a new escalation of the war, Ukraine launched its most extensive drone attack ever on Moscow, sending 91 drones toward the Russian capital and 337 across the country, according to Russian officials (via Reuters).

Two workers at a meat warehouse lost their lives to falling debris, while 18 others, including children, suffered injuries. The assault forced a brief suspension of flights at all four Moscow airports but did not disrupt the city's routine, as commuters carried on as usual.

The Kremlin, despite its layered air defenses and electronic countermeasures, continues to face increasing pressure from Ukrainian drone strikes, which have targeted key infrastructure and military sites deep inside Russia.

As both nations refine their drone tactics and push technological boundaries, the conflict is evolving into a high-stakes contest of innovation and endurance. For now, it remains to be seen how Moscow will respond to this unprecedented strike.