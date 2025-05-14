Ukraine's gas reserves hit 11-year low amid ongoing conflict

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Ukraine's gas storage facilities are operating at just 20% capacity, the lowest in 11 years, with only 6 billion cubic meters of gas stored as of May 11, analytical company ExPro said on Wednesday.

This comes after Russian missile strikes have damaged key production sites, prompting Ukraine to increase gas withdrawals and imports. Despite efforts to replenish reserves, the country is struggling to meet its energy needs ahead of the next winter season.