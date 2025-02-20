Ukraine's foreign minister talks about enduring peace with United States representative

HQ

In a recent diplomatic meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and United States Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg explored strategies for achieving a just and lasting peace, even as geopolitical tensions mount.

Kellogg's visit comes at a turbulent time, as United States President Donald Trump has re-engaged with Moscow, signaling a shift in diplomatic posture that Ukraine views with concern. Sybiha later emphasized in a post on X Ukraine's commitment to securing peace through strength while stressing the inseparability of Ukrainian and transatlantic security.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, set to meet Kellogg soon, has dismissed Trump's recent controversial remarks about Ukraine as Russian disinformation but remains hopeful that American pragmatism will prevail. For now, it remains to be seen how this visit will shape future relations.