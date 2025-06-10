English
Ukraine's drone strikes disrupt Russian air traffic, prompt temporary groundings

Moscow and St. Petersburg airports resume operations after overnight security closures.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian drone attacks triggered a temporary halt in flights across multiple Russian cities overnight, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, though officials confirmed no significant damage resulted from the incursions.

Russian air defenses intercepted dozens of drones, with heightened activity reported near border regions, while aviation authorities reinstated operations in the capital by morning. Regional governors downplayed the strikes' impact, emphasizing no structural harm.

