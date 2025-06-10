Ukraine's drone strikes disrupt Russian air traffic, prompt temporary groundings

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian drone attacks triggered a temporary halt in flights across multiple Russian cities overnight, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, though officials confirmed no significant damage resulted from the incursions.



You might be interested: Russia strikes Kyiv and Odesa in overnight drone attacks.



Russian air defenses intercepted dozens of drones, with heightened activity reported near border regions, while aviation authorities reinstated operations in the capital by morning. Regional governors downplayed the strikes' impact, emphasizing no structural harm.