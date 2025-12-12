Gamereactor

Ukraine would join EU by 2027 under new draft peace plan, FT reports

Ukraine would be on track to join the European Union by January 1, 2027 under a draft peace proposal being discussed in United States-mediated negotiations.

Ukraine would be on track to join the European Union by January 1, 2027 under a draft peace proposal being discussed in United States-mediated negotiations, according to the Financial Times. The plan, negotiated by United States and Ukrainian officials with backing from Brussels, is part of broader efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the Financial Times says, citing people familiar with the document. We don't know all the details of the proposal yet, but will update this news as soon as we learn more, so stay tuned for further updates.

This is a developing news story...

Ukraine and European Union // Shutterstock

