Ukraine will host their World Cup play-off games in Spain as their home stadium

HQ

Ukraine is one of the teams still in contention for a place at World Cup 2026, and will play its first play-off match on Thursday, March 26, at 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT, as part of the last World Cup qualifiers. They will play against Sweden, and if they win, they would face Poland or Albania for place in Group F, with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.

Ukraine have host rights for the play-offs, but as they can't play in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) chose to play in Spain, specifically in Valencia: the Ciutat de València stadium, home of Levante, with a capacity of 26,354 spectators, will be Ukraine's home stadium this week, for one, and maybe two matches.

Levante's stadium will host the match on March 26 against Sweden, and if Ukraine win, it will also host the definitive match on March 31.

"During the upcoming international break, Orriols (nickname of Levante's stadium) will host a crucial playoff match that puts our facilities in the spotlight of elite European football", the LaLiga team said in a statement, in a season where they are almost guaranteed to be relegated.