Ukraine will hold elections only after ceasefire, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says elections in Ukraine will take place only once a ceasefire with Russia is secured and full security guarantees are in place, pushing back against suggestions that Washington is pressuring Kyiv to hold ballots sooner.

"We will move to elections when all the necessary security guarantees are in place," Zelensky said, adding that if Russia cooperates, hostilities could end by summer. Elections have been suspended since Russia invaded in 2022 under martial law.

Just a few hours ago, the Financial Times reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to call presidential elections and a referendum to ratify any peace agreement with Russia on May 15. We will have to wait and see how the situation unfolds.

