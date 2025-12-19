Ukraine welcomes €90bn EU loan despite no deal on frozen Russian assets: "This is significant support"

HQ

Ukraine on Friday welcomed the European Union's decision to provide €90 billion in financial support over the next two years, even though EU leaders failed to agree on using frozen Russian assets to fund the aid.

"This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience," President Volodymyr Zelensky said after EU leaders approved the package following overnight talks in Brussels.

The bloc opted to borrow money to finance Ukraine's defence rather than pursue a more controversial plan to base a loan on frozen Russian sovereign assets, largely due to legal and financial concerns, particularly from Belgium, where most of the assets are held.

Ukrainian officials acknowledged the compromise, stressing the urgency of securing funds to avoid a financing shortfall next year. Russia, meanwhile, welcomed the EU's failure to reach a deal on using its frozen assets, calling it a victory for "law and sanity."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on X:

"I am grateful to all leaders of the European Union for the European Council's decision on €90 billion in financial support for Ukraine in 2026-2027. This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience. It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years. Thank you for the result and for unity. Together, we are defending the future of our continent."