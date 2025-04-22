Ukraine video reveals Russia utilising North Korean rocket launchers for first time

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A new video shared by a journalist appears to confirm the use of North Korean M1991 rocket launchers by Russian forces, marking what could be the first visual evidence of these foreign systems in active Russian service.

The footage, reportedly shot inside a hangar, shows soldiers installing anti-drone shielding on the launcher, a machine comparable in firepower to Russia's own BM-27. This comes months after reports of covert transfers of such equipment from North Korea to Russia.

The deployment is part of a wider military collaboration signed last summer. With artillery, ammunition, and even manpower flowing from North Korea to Russia, and drone technology moving the other way, the alliance is becoming more operational than symbolic.