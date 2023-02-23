Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Atomic Heart

Ukraine urges digital storefronts to pull Atomic Heart sales

The game already cannot be bought physically in Ukraine.

HQ

If you thought discourse surrounding Hogwart's Legacy was controversial, Atomic Heart wants you to hold its beer. Created by Russian developer Mundfish, the studio behind the recently released shooter has faced a lot of backlash for its Russian funding, the fact it hasn't spoken out against Putin's regime, and that it may or may not be taking personal player data.

Now, the Ukrainian government is petitioning Valve, Sony, and Microsoft to have the game taken down from its digital storefronts. This would only affect Ukraine, and wouldn't be a global ban on the game, but there are calls for limited sales in other countries, too.

"We also urge limiting the distribution of this game in other countries due to its toxicity, potential data collection of users, and the potential use of money raised from game purchases to conduct a war against Ukraine," said Alex Bornyakov, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation in Ukraine.

Mundfish has not yet commented on this issue, but it does seem that the Ukrainian government is passionate about at least preventing digital sales of Atomic Heart in the country.

What do you think?

Thanks, Insider Gaming.

Atomic Heart

