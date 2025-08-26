Ukraine unveils upgraded Neptune missile

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukraine has showcased an upgraded version of its domestically produced Neptune missile through a video released by arms maker Zbroya for Ukraine's Independence Day on Sunday.

The new model features a larger body and fins, suggesting extended range and improved maneuverability, along with a possibly stronger warhead, which indicates the missile can now strike beyond previous limits, hinting at strategic flexibility for naval and land targets.

The unveiling coincides with other domestic long-range weapons, signaling Kyiv's growing independence in military technology. An upgrade that could change the dynamics of future operations in the region. Check out the upgraded version in the video below.