Zelensky unveils new air defence system: "There will be a new approach to the use of air defences"

HQ

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday a new approach to the country's air defence, introducing small, mobile groups deploying interceptor drones. The move comes as Ukraine braces for anticipated new Russian attacks following a wave of strikes that recently cut power and heating to thousands of homes, particularly in Kyiv.

"There will be a new approach to the use of air defences by the Air Force, concerning mobile fire groups, interceptor drones and other short-range assets," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. He emphasized that the system will be "transformed" and appointed Pavlo Yelizarov as deputy Air Force Commander to lead the development.

Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has rapidly expanded its domestic drone manufacturing, focusing on interceptor drones as a cost-effective way to counter Russian strikes. Zelensky stressed the importance of vigilance and preparation across the country. "Russia has prepared for a massive strike, and is waiting for the moment to carry it out," he warned.

Ukrainian intelligence has identified specific Russian reconnaissance targets, including substations supplying nuclear power plants, heightening concerns about the next wave of attacks. Zelensky also instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to address difficulties from the recent strikes, including providing bonuses to emergency crews restoring electricity and heating.