Ukraine unveils an app to centralise drone warfare

Ukraine has launched a new digital command-and-control system designed to unify planning, execution and analysis of drone operations across the battlefield, as it looks to break the stalemate along the front line nearly four years into Russia's full-scale invasion. As reported by Defense News, the platform, called Mission Control, sits within Ukraine's existing DELTA battlefield management ecosystem and allows drone crews to log missions digitally, replacing paper reports and enabling instant analysis of strike effectiveness.

Officials say the system marks a shift from improvised, decentralised drone warfare to a standardised, data-driven model. By capturing not only confirmed hits but also failed missions, Mission Control gives commanders a clearer picture of which drones, units and tactics are working, and which are not. The data also feeds automatically into Ukraine's performance-based ranking system, which rewards effective drone units with priority access to new equipment.

The rollout reflects Kyiv's broader strategy of using technology, speed and innovation to counter Russia's numerical superiority in troops and materiel. Ukrainian officials (via Reuters) say the system is built to high cybersecurity standards and tightly controlled access, while allowing selected analytical insights to be shared with allies. With millions of drones now in use each year, the defence ministry says Mission Control is about gaining "the complete picture" of the fight, and scaling what works faster than the enemy can adapt...