Ukraine uncovers alleged Hungarian spy network

The latest news on Ukraine and Hungary. On Friday, Ukraine's SBU security service revealed in a statement that it has uncovered a spy network operated by Hungarian state officials aiming to gather intelligence on Ukraine's defense systems.
The operation marks the first time Hungary has been accused of espionage against Ukraine. The suspects were reportedly recruited by Hungarian military intelligence, tasked with gathering information on Ukraine's military capabilities in the Transcarpathia region.