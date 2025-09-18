Ukraine to train Polish forces in drone defence

HQ

Just a few days ago, the Russian drone violation of Poland was making headlines. Now, Ukraine has announced that it will provide Polish troops and engineers with specialised training to counter drone incursions, according to Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal. Ukrainian forces will share expertise across the full spectrum of drone defence, including detection, electronic jamming, and interceptor deployment. The joint exercises will take place at a southern Polish training facility, allowing both nations to strengthen their aerial security collaboration. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!