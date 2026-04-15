Ukraine to expand drone production to Norway under new defence deal

HQ

Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Jonas Gahr Støre have agreed to strengthen defence ties, including plans to produce Ukrainian drones on Norwegian soil.

The deal will see Norway support drone manufacturing both in Ukraine and domestically, while Kyiv shares battlefield experience, data and technical expertise gained during the war with Russia.

Støre said the partnership would allow Norway to learn directly from Ukraine's experience in modern warfare, particularly its rapid innovation in drone technology.

Norway has been one of Ukraine's strongest backers, with a long-term funding programme worth around $28 billion through 2030, supported across the political spectrum.

The agreement comes as Ukraine continues to expand defence cooperation across Europe, following a separate drone production deal with Germany earlier the same day.