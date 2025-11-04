Ukraine targets Russian petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan with drone strike, Moscow says

HQ

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant deep inside Russia's Bashkortostan region, regional authorities said on Tuesday, marking one of Kyiv's most distant strikes since the start of the war.

The overnight assault caused a partial collapse of a water-treatment facility at the plant, located about 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Ukrainian border in the Ural Mountains, but there were no injuries among the five workers on site, according to the city administration.

Bashkortostan's regional leader Radiy Khabirov said operations at the plant continued without interruption and that both drones were destroyed.

Russia reports downing 85 drones in total

In its daily update, the Russian Defence Ministry said its air defences shot down 83 more drones across seven other regions overnight, in addition to the two intercepted over Bashkortostan.

There has been no immediate comment from Kyiv, but Ukrainian forces have recently intensified long-range drone and missile attacks on Russian oil refineries, depots, and logistics hubs that support Moscow's war effort.

While Russia labels the strikes as acts of terrorism, Ukraine insists they are legitimate acts of self-defence in the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.