Ukraine targets a low-cost "game changer" air defence system by 2027

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Ukraine's defence industry is pushing to reshape modern air warfare, with Fire Point developing a new air defence system it believes could dramatically lower the cost of intercepting ballistic missiles.

According to sources, the company, known for its Flamingo cruise missile, is in talks with European partners to deliver the system as early as 2027. Its goal is to reduce interception costs to under $1 million per missile, a sharp contrast to existing systems like the Patriot, where multiple interceptors costing several million dollars may be required to stop a single target.

The effort comes as global demand for air defence surges, driven by ongoing conflicts involving Ukraine and Russia, as well as instability in the Middle East. Limited supply of Western systems has opened the door for alternative solutions.

Fire Point says its battlefield experience has helped it become a leader in low-cost military innovation. The company is also advancing its own missile capabilities, including new ballistic systems that could extend Ukraine's strike range significantly.

At the same time, a proposed $760 million investment from a Middle Eastern group (reportedly linked to EDGE Group) could accelerate development and expand into space technology, including low-orbit satellite launches.