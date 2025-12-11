World news
Ukraine submits revised 20-point peace plan to Washington, ABC reports | READ LIVE
Kyiv offers new ideas on territory and nuclear plant control.
HQ
Ukraine has delivered a revised 20-point peace proposal to the United States, according to ABC News. The updated plan reportedly includes "new ideas" on territorial issues and oversight of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. It marks Kyiv's latest attempt to shape negotiations as pressure builds for a potential settlement. Details of the proposal remain confidential while Washington reviews the document, so stay tuned for further updates.
This is a developing news story...