Ukraine strikes Russian chemical plant with Western missiles

We just got the news that Ukraine has launched a precision strike on a Russian chemical facility using UK-made Storm Shadow missiles, according to its military.

The target, located in Bryansk, is believed to play a key role in Russia's defence industry, producing materials used in weapons and ammunition.

Following the attack, Russia responded with a large-scale wave of missile and drone strikes across several Ukrainian regions, damaging infrastructure and causing civilian casualties.

This is not the first time that Ukraine uses the UK-made long-range weapon, but the attack comes just days after Trump refused to give US-made long-range weapons to Ukraine.

