Ukraine strikes Russia with US-made ATACMS for the first time

Ukraine has carried out its first confirmed strike inside Russia using US-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles, marking a new phase in the conflict after Washington quietly eased restrictions on their use.

Kyiv's General Staff said the precision-guided missiles were launched at military positions in Russia and described the move as a significant step that would continue in future operations.

According to Russian officials, four ATACMS were fired toward the southern city of Voronezh, where air-defense systems claimed to have intercepted all incoming missiles. Russia also said it destroyed two Ukrainian launch vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine did not release details about the exact targets but stressed that the operation focused on legitimate military infrastructure across the border. The strike follows nearly a year of shifting United States policy.

Previous limits under the Biden administration restricted Kyiv to using American long-range systems only within Ukrainian territory, and a Pentagon review under the early Trump administration had further slowed cross-border approvals.

The latest attack appears to signal a loosening of those controls. Russia has repeatedly warned that Western-provided long-range weapons used on its territory would be seen as direct Western involvement, while Ukraine argues such strikes are necessary.

Recent weeks have seen Ukraine expand its long-range capabilities, hitting Russian energy infrastructure with domestically produced missiles. Those strikes have compounded the economic impact of United States sanctions on Russian oil companies.

Washington has not publicly confirmed the latest use of ATACMS, but Kyiv indicated that long-range operations will continue, suggesting additional cross-border strikes may follow.

What are ATACMS?

ATACMS (the Army Tactical Missile System) is a US-made ballistic missile launched from HIMARS or MLRS platforms. Depending on the variant, it can strike targets up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) away. The system is designed for high-precision attacks on command posts, airfields, ammunition depots and concentrated troop formations. Ukraine first received shorter-range versions in 2023, with upgraded models arriving in 2024.