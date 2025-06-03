English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge again in underwater operation

Kyiv's intelligence services claim significant structural damage in latest targeted assault.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine's security services say they have successfully carried out another covert operation against the Crimean Bridge on Tuesday, this time using an underwater drone to strike its supports.

You might be interested:

The blast, reportedly planned over several months, appears to have disrupted traffic and forced a temporary shutdown of the route. While Russian authorities have yet to issue an official statement, pro-government sources acknowledged an attack had occurred.

Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge again in underwater operation
Crimean bridge across the Kerch Strait on a clear day (Russia) // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraine


Loading next content