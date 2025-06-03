Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge again in underwater operation

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine's security services say they have successfully carried out another covert operation against the Crimean Bridge on Tuesday, this time using an underwater drone to strike its supports.
You might be interested:
The blast, reportedly planned over several months, appears to have disrupted traffic and forced a temporary shutdown of the route. While Russian authorities have yet to issue an official statement, pro-government sources acknowledged an attack had occurred.