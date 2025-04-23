Ukraine signals willingness to engage in talks with Russia once ceasefire is secured

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Tuesday, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has stated that his country would be prepared to engage in talks with Russia, provided a ceasefire is first established.
Speaking at a briefing in Kyiv, Zelensky clarified that while Ukraine is open to discussions, the complexities surrounding territorial integrity, security guarantees, and NATO membership would complicate quick resolutions.
In addition, Zelensky firmly reiterated that Ukraine will not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea. As Ukraine steps up its diplomatic outreach with key global partners, including meetings with US and European officials, the path to peace remains uncertain.