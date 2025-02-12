Ukraine offers incentives to attract young recruits amid ongoing conflict

HQ

In the midst of Ukraine's ongoing battle against Russia, the country's Defence Ministry has rolled out a recruitment initiative, inviting young Ukrainians aged 18 to 24 to join the military for a one-year contract.

With the promise of significant financial rewards—including the equivalent of approximately $24,000 and additional bonuses—young recruits are encouraged to sign up. The initiative comes as Ukraine's forces face considerable pressure on the front lines, where they are significantly outnumbered by Russian troops.

As part of the push, recruits are also offered perks like subsidized housing and the promise of professional military training aligned with NATO standards. The recruitment drive follows the introduction of a law last year that lowered the draft age, further intensifying efforts to bolster military ranks.

The recruitment campaign aims to replenish Ukraine's forces and maintain momentum in the prolonged conflict with Russia. While some citizens remain hesitant due to the long duration of the war, military experts note that young soldiers tend to adapt quickly to military life. For now, it remains to be seen how many will answer the call.