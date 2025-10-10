HQ

Trump's aspiration for the Nobel Peace Prize has intensified interest in who will be the next recipient. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted that he would back a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Trump should the United States president secure a ceasefire in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters just days before this year's laureate is revealed, Zelensky said such a move would recognize Trump's potential role in halting the conflict. "If Trump gives the world (above all, the Ukrainian people) the chance for such a ceasefire, then yes, he should be nominated for the Nobel peace prize," Zelensky said. "We will nominate him on behalf of Ukraine." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!