Ukraine's military says drones have become its most decisive weapon, now accounting for more than 80% of confirmed enemy targets destroyed as the war with Russia approaches its fifth year. According to the defence ministry, Ukrainian forces logged more than 819,000 video-verified drone strikes in 2025 alone, with nearly a third aimed at enemy personnel.

The system, often described as "gamifying" warfare, allows drone units to earn electronic points for verified strikes, which can then be spent on new drones, electronic warfare tools and other equipment via the Brave1 military marketplace. Officials say this approach has produced unprecedented, reliable battlefield data, helping commanders evaluate performance and make faster, evidence-based decisions.

While drones now dominate daily combat, Ukrainian and Western analysts caution they are not a standalone solution. Studies from military think tanks stress that drones complement rather than replace infantry, artillery and armour, particularly when it comes to holding ground... And for more: The information was just published by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.